Brisbane’s Lord Mayor held nothing back in his attack on the Queensland Music Awards and, in particular, the winner of this year’s jazz category, whose entry and acceptance speech he depicted as “anti-Semitic”.

On Thursday, March 27, Adrian Schrinner announced the Brisbane City Council would remove funding for the QMAs, punishment for the selection of Kellee Green’s “River to Sea” and her controversial acceptance speech at this year’s edition, presented Tuesday, March 25th at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall.

Schrinner, the city’s Lord Mayor and a member of the Liberal National Party, signed a strongly-worded statement. “The promotion of antisemitism at Tuesday night’s Queensland Music Awards was utterly shameful and divisive”, he wrote.

“The decision to hand a major prize to an offensively titled anti-Jewish song raises serious questions about whether the awards have been hijacked by extremists.”

He added, “as a result, we will be immediately withdrawing our funding and support for these awards”.

The BCC’s funding for the QMAs is understood to be worth $25,000.

Council yanked its backing just hours after the News Corp-owned Courier Mail published a story which questioned the moral compass of Kellee Green, the winner of the jazz award, one of more than 30 categories presented Tuesday night, March 25 at the 2025 QMAs.

Green was on hand for the party at Fortitude Music Hall, where she delivered an impassioned speech in support of Palestine. Her winning work, a pro-Palestinian instrumental piece, is named “River to Sea”, a phrase that has upset some in the Jewish community.

According to the American Jewish Community, it became the signature phrase of the Palestine Liberation Organization during the 1960s and ‘70s to indicate the replacement of the State of Israel with a State of Palestine extending “from the river to the sea”, including the expulsion of Jews who entered the land after 1947. Later, it was said to have become a rallying cry for terrorist groups including Hamas, the group responsible for the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israeli civilians.

Following the QMAs ceremony, Queensland Board of Deputies president Jason Steinberg urged federal and state government to undertake a review of its funding for the QMAs, and for Green’s award to be revoked, per the Courier Mail article, published under the headline “Music award so off-key”.

In a separate statement, Kris Stewart, CEO of QMusic, producers of annual ceremony, said the organisation and its membership was “deeply saddened by Brisbane City Council’s decision to revoke funding.”

More than 500 entries were submitted for this year’s event, notes QMusic’s Stewart. “While we recognise that this phrase carries political connotations, the title did not stand out as divisive within the volume of songs received”.

The QMAs “exist to celebrate the extraordinary talent, creativity and contribution of Queensland’s contemporary music community”, he explains.

“We welcome the opportunity to meet with Council to discuss the matter and explore a constructive and positive path forward”, he adds, “one that continues to uphold the value of the arts and the importance of supporting Queensland artists.”

Green, whose socials appear to have been taken offline, has yet to publicly comment on the controversy surrounding her award-winning track and her subsequent acceptance speech.

Established in 2006 (then known as Q Song Awards), the QMAs are also supported by Queensland Government, through Arts Queensland, and the federal government, through Creative Australia.

Read the statement from QMusic CEO Kris Stewart:

Read the statement from Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner:

