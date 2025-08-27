Indie rock duo Hockey Dad have announced their first ever independent EP, The Clip.

Formed by childhood best friends Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming, Hockey Dad is a leader in the surf and skate-leaning rock. Following their 2024 album Rebuild Repeat, their forthcoming EP marks a new moment in the band’s history.

The six-track collection sees them return independently for the first time in their tenure. Maintaining their DIY stamp of indie rock, The Clip is build on a long-standing creative foundation, with themes of self-reflection and ambivalence with early sounds heard in previous work like Brain Candy (2020) and Blend Inn (2018).

Leading the EP is “All Hat No Cattle”, a driving track expanding on a sound written by the duo when they were younger. Equally nostalgic and invigorating, they strike the balance of experimentation and familiarity.

“It’s just one of those sayings that when you hear it you have to write a song about it. A guy pulled into the service station with a Ford Truck the size of a school bus. A comedic sized cowboy hat. Brand new jeans and boots straight from the box. I heard a cheeky old lady mutter under her breath, ‘That boy’s all hat and no cattle.’ I’d heard enough,” the band said of the new track.

“Other than a portrait of this fake cowboy, the lyrics might be a dig at myself. I became such a fan of country music throughout the last five or so years. Being a boy from Australia it feels like it’s not in my lane. I’m the fake cowboy who hasn’t worked a day in his life out there on the land.”

The new EP is one of the first major moves from Hockey Dad after calling off their Europe and UK tour earlier this year. The pair cited ongoing financial stress and burnout for the cancellation, and were met with widespread support from fans and industry peers.

It’s no secret that touring in 2025 is a financial nightmare. Between rising travel costs, accommodation prices that make you cry, and the never-ending battle of post-pandemic industry chaos, even well-established acts are feeling the pinch. Hockey Dad’s decision highlighted a growing issue in the industry – even for seasoned touring bands, the financial burden of international touring is becoming unsustainable.

“All Hat No Cattle” is out now. The Clip will be released on September 12th (pre save it here).