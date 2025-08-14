Holly Humberstone is making the leap from support act to headline star with three upcoming shows Down Under.

Humberstone has previously joined the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Lewis Capaldi on tours, covered Prince and Doja Cat, collaborated with Matty Healy of The 1975, and racked up over 260 million streams from just two studio albums. Now, she’s coming to Australia for her first headline tour of the country.

Presented by triple j and Secret Sounds, Humberstone will take the stage in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane between November 13th and November 23rd (see full dates below), as well as support Sam Fender’s upcoming Australian shows. Pre-sales will run from 11am on Friday, August 15th, until the general public tickets go on sale at 11am on Monday, August 18th.

Humberstone has found an audience with songs that dive deep into emotionally uncomfortable territory, with her debut EP taking notes from her own experiences with mental health struggles. While discussing her music with Tone Deaf, she said, “My debut track ‘Deep End’ was written about one of my sisters who was going through a bit of a tricky time and struggling a bit with mental health.”

“The opening line ‘throw me in the Deep End, I’m ready now to swim’ kind of says to her that I want to help even if it might be a bit of a struggle. The song is my way of telling her I’m always going to be there for her, even if I may not always understand what she’s going through.”

Humberstone’s releases include breakout EP Falling Asleep at the Wheel, the acclaimed follow-up The Walls Are Way Too Thin, her albums Can You Afford to Lose Me and Paint My Bedroom Black, and her latest release, “Dive”, with Asha Banks.

Holly Humberstone 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds and triple j

Ticket information available via secretsounds.com

Thursday, November 13th

Max Watt’s, Melbourne

Tuesday, November 18th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Sunday, November 23rd

Factory Theatre, Sydney