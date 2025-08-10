HoMie, a Melbourne streetwear fashion label that raises money to fight youth homelessness or hardship, has announced a new in-store gig series.

The series stars some major Aussie artists, starting with Tash Sultana in a performance that you can watch on YouTube.

Their gig, recorded inside the HoMie flagship store in Fitzroy, is a reintroduction to performing in Australia for the multi-instrumentalist ahead of their wider Australian tour in October.

This is just the beginning of store sessions. Soon to follow will be recorded gigs from Bad//Dreems and local band Big Words, releasing in three-week intervals. It’s a bold initiative for HoMie, with their store presented as part performance venue, part streetwear store and part creative launchpad — all for an excellent cause.

It’s a cause that resonates deeply with the participating artists. Sultana said: “I’ve been following HoMie’s journey for a while now and I really love what they stand for, so getting to be involved from a music standpoint makes perfect sense. These store sessions are a really cool concept and I’m happy to be a part of it”

Alex Cameron of Bad//Dreems added: “We’ve been admirers of the work Homie have been doing for some time and are super excited to come in and play!”

HoMie Co-Founder Marcus Crook plans for Store Sessions to become a regular event, with the store becoming a touring venue for artists in Australia.

Addressing the vision for the initiative, he said “Store Sessions is about creating a space where artists from emerging talent to global names, can get creative and connect with people in a different way.

“It’s live, it’s stripped back, and it’s all tied back to our mission at HoMie. Every session supports the work we do at HoMie and brings our community closer through music.”