Honestav is coming to Australia and New Zealand.

The up-and-coming US artist will play shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland next January (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 19th at 10am local time. The Mastercard pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 17th at 10am local time, as does the artist pre-sale. The Live Nation pre-sale commences the following day at 10am local time.

The upcoming tour marks honestav’s return to these shores following his support slot for Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year.

According to a press release, the shows, part of his ‘Sweet American Boy Tour’ “will give fans an opportunity to connect with him in intimate venues that capture his raw, emotionally charged, and deeply personal sound.”

Honestav — aka Avrey Freeman — recently announced a new album, with the rising star set to release Sweet American Boy (hence the tour title) on June 19th. The album features recent singles such as “Wasted”, “Believe”, and “FKN Hate You”, the latter a collaboration with JaYy Wick.

In an interview with Life Without Andy to celebrate his MGK support run, the alt-rapper said the following about Australia: “It’s clean. It’s beautiful. The fans here are very respectful. They’re not that respectful in the States… I also realised the government’s rooting for you here.

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“They’re not trying to get you to lose. I went to the casino and they made me set a limit. I was like, ‘What the fuck is this? How am I going to spend my life savings tonight if I’m setting a limit?’ So yeah, it’s been great. I love Australia.”

Honestav 2027 Australian & New Zealand Tour

Mastercard pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 17th (10am local time)

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 17th (10am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, June 18th (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, June 19th (10am local time)

Ticket information available here and here

Saturday, January 16th

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

Monday, January 18th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, January 20th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, January 21st

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, January 23rd

The Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ