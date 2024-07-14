Hoodoo Gurus have extended their Australian tour again due to overwhelming demand.

Hoodoo Gurus, one of Australia’s most legendary rock bands, recently announced their special national tour. The timeless band will embark on a run of Australian dates through November and December to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Stoneage Romeos.

Originally released in March 1984, Stoneage Romeos featured fan favourite songs such as “Leilani”, ‘Tojo”, “My Girl”, and “I Want You Back”. Their debut album reached #29 on the Australian Albums Chart, and the album went on to win Best Debut Album at the 1984 Countdown Awards.

On their upcoming tour, Hoodoo Gurus will play Stoneage Romeos in full, followed by a selection of hit songs and album tracks.

The tour kicks off in Wollongong on November 14th, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and many more towns and cities (see full dates below).

And due to many shows already selling out – 15 of the originally announced 18, to be exact – Hoodoo Gurus have added several shows to their upcoming tour.

You can check out all the new tour dates below, as well as the previously announced shows.

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 22nd at 10am local time. The venue and ticket outlet pre-sales begin on Thursday, July 18th at 10am local time (Perth begins at 11am local time).

Hoodoo Gurus 2024/2025 Australian Tour

Tickets available via hoodoogurus.net/tour

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Thursday, 14 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Friday, 15 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Saturday, 16 November 2024

The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 (NEW SHOW)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

With special guests: The Hard-Ons

Thursday, 21 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

With special guest: Adalita

Friday, 22 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Saturday, 23 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Thursday, 28 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT

With special guests: Spy v Spy

Friday, 29 November 2024

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW

With special guests: Spy v Spy

Saturday, 30 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Sunday, 1 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Thursday, 5 December 2024

Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Friday, 6 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Saturday, 7 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Sunday, 8 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Thursday, 12 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts

Friday, 13 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts

Sunday, 15 December 2024 (NEW SHOW)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Datura 4

Wednesday, 22 January 2025 (NEW SHOW)

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Thursday, 23 January 2025 (NEW SHOW)

Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Friday, 31 January 2025 (NEW SHOW)

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Saturday, 1 February 2025 (NEW SHOW)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Qld

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Sunday, 2 February 2025 (NEW SHOW)

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Friday, 7 February 2025 (NEW SHOW)

Toronto Hotel, Newcastle NSW

With special guests: Spy V Spy

Saturday, 8 February 2025 (NEW SHOW)

Selina’s, Coogee Bay/Sydney NSW

With special guests: The Hard-Ons