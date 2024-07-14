Hoodoo Gurus have extended their Australian tour again due to overwhelming demand.
Hoodoo Gurus, one of Australia’s most legendary rock bands, recently announced their special national tour. The timeless band will embark on a run of Australian dates through November and December to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Stoneage Romeos.
Originally released in March 1984, Stoneage Romeos featured fan favourite songs such as “Leilani”, ‘Tojo”, “My Girl”, and “I Want You Back”. Their debut album reached #29 on the Australian Albums Chart, and the album went on to win Best Debut Album at the 1984 Countdown Awards.
On their upcoming tour, Hoodoo Gurus will play Stoneage Romeos in full, followed by a selection of hit songs and album tracks.
The tour kicks off in Wollongong on November 14th, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and many more towns and cities (see full dates below).
And due to many shows already selling out – 15 of the originally announced 18, to be exact – Hoodoo Gurus have added several shows to their upcoming tour.
You can check out all the new tour dates below, as well as the previously announced shows.
Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 22nd at 10am local time. The venue and ticket outlet pre-sales begin on Thursday, July 18th at 10am local time (Perth begins at 11am local time).
Hoodoo Gurus 2024/2025 Australian Tour
Tickets available via hoodoogurus.net/tour
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
Thursday, 14 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
Friday, 15 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Saturday, 16 November 2024
The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW
With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters
Wednesday, 20 November 2024 (NEW SHOW)
The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
With special guests: The Hard-Ons
Thursday, 21 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
With special guest: Adalita
Friday, 22 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Saturday, 23 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Thursday, 28 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT
With special guests: Spy v Spy
Friday, 29 November 2024
Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW
With special guests: Spy v Spy
Saturday, 30 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
Sunday, 1 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
Thursday, 5 December 2024
Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Friday, 6 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Saturday, 7 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Sunday, 8 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Thursday, 12 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Astor Theatre, Perth WA
With special guests: Rinehearts
Friday, 13 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)
Astor Theatre, Perth WA
With special guests: Rinehearts
Sunday, 15 December 2024 (NEW SHOW)
Astor Theatre, Perth WA
With special guests: Datura 4
Wednesday, 22 January 2025 (NEW SHOW)
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Thursday, 23 January 2025 (NEW SHOW)
Costa Hall, Geelong VIC
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Friday, 31 January 2025 (NEW SHOW)
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Saturday, 1 February 2025 (NEW SHOW)
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Qld
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Sunday, 2 February 2025 (NEW SHOW)
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Friday, 7 February 2025 (NEW SHOW)
Toronto Hotel, Newcastle NSW
With special guests: Spy V Spy
Saturday, 8 February 2025 (NEW SHOW)
Selina’s, Coogee Bay/Sydney NSW
With special guests: The Hard-Ons