Hoodoo Gurus have announced a major anniversary tour of Australia.

The iconic band will celebrate the 45th anniversary of their formation on the road later this year.

The ‘Hoodoo Gurus Rewind Tour — All Killer, No Filler’ will take the band to Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Melbourne — for Live at the Gardens — and Brisbane in November and December (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 23rd at 1pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Monday, June 22nd at 12pm local time.

They will be joined by two very special guests in Sydney’s Ratcat and Perth’s The Stems at all shows.

“We’ve often been described as a ‘singles band’ so for this ‘Rewind’ tour we’re gonna embrace that notion by only playing songs that were released as singles,” Hoodoo Gurus’ Dave Faulkner says. “No b-sides, no album tracks, we’ll just be concentrating on the hits — and quite a few misses as well!

“It’s funny but some of our biggest flops went on to become some of our most beloved songs. ‘Axegrinder’ horrified radio programmers back in the day — ‘We can’t play that!’ seemed to be their collective response — but within 12 months ‘Axegrinder’ had become a fan-favourite, which it remains to this day.

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“There are a whole lot of other near-misses that fall into that category. Along with all our bona fide hits, we’re hoping to play every one of our 42 singles at least once somewhere during this tour.”

Hoodoo Gurus 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests Ratcat and The Stems

Presented by Frontier Touring & Triple M

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Monday, June 22nd (12pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, June 23rd (1pm local time)

Ticket information available here

Saturday, November 28th (18+)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, December 1st (18+)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA

Saturday, December 5th (all ages)

Tumbalong Park, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 6th (all ages)

Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 11th (18+)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD