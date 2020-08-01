The band Hoops have split up following sexual abuse allegations against a former member, their frontman announced yesterday.

After hearing the news, Drew Auscherman took to Instagram to make a statement: “We’ve been seeing some pretty terrible things on Twitter over the past week involving a former member of the band. I feel it’s necessary to say that we as people and as a band abhor that kind of behaviour and do not tolerate sexual abuse in any form.”

The former member hasn’t been named yet but Auscherman said that he left the band “for reasons unrelated to this situation.” Hoops previously broke apart in 2018 before returning with new music a year later with a new lineup consisting of Auscherman, Kevin Krauter, and Keagan Beresford. Auscherman and his current band mates deserve credit for making this decision despite the accused being absent from their lineup for a few years.

The band were due to release their latest album Halo via Fat Possum Records on October 2nd but the label has also released a statement saying it will not be released.

It added: “In light of Hoops’ announcement regarding allegations against a former member, Fat Possum will not be releasing their album ‘Halo’. Refunds on album pre-orders will be issued as quickly as possible. “The label does not tolerate sexual abuse of any kind.”

Auscherman started the band in 2011 as a solo project, going on to produce several acclaimed indie-pop records, including their debut Routines in 2017.

The news comes swiftly after the Burger Records scandal, after the hugely successful American label closed indefinitely following several allegations of systemic sexual violence going back many years.

For help, advice, and information regarding sexual assault and abuse in Australia, visit the links found on this website.

Check out Fat Possum’s statement on Hoops below: