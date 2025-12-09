Hothouse Flowers have added a final date to their massive Australia and New Zealand tour, kicking off in February.

Set to make a return to Australian shores for the first time in two decades, the Dublin-based band, who rose to prominence in the late 1980s, will bring their fusion of rock ‘n’ roll, Irish folk, and American gospel to audiences across the Tasman.

The upcoming tour follows the release of their latest album, Let’s Do This Thing (2020), and will see the band perform in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane, as well as Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch. It has proved popular, with several shows already sold out, and more expected to sell out in the coming weeks.

NSW fans are in luck – the band has added a new date to wrap up the end of the tour. On Saturday, February 28th, they’ll play at The Northern in Byron Bay. Tickets to the new show go on sale at 9am (local) on Friday, December 12th. A presale will run from 9am (local) on Thursday, December 11th. See here for details.

Hothouse Flowers’ journey began on the streets of Dublin, where they were recognised as Street Entertainers of the Year in 1985. This achievement caught the attention of U2’s Bono, leading to a pivotal record deal with PolyGram. Their debut album, People, released in 1988, topped the Irish charts and reached No. 2 in the UK, featuring their most streamed single to date, “Don’t Go”.

The band continued their success with Home in 1990, which included their renowned cover of Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now”. This track gained renewed popularity when it was featured in the opening scene of Jeremy Clarkson’s Grand Tour TV show in 2016. Songs from the Rain, released in 1993, further solidified their standing as one of Ireland’s greatest musical exports.

HOTHOUSE FLOWERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Tuesday, February 10th (SOLD OUT)

Freo Social, Perth WA

Wednesday, February 11th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Friday, February 13th (SOLD OUT)

Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, February 14th (SOLD OUT)

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, February 15th (SOLD OUT)

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, February 17th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, February 18th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, February 19th (SOLD OUT)

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, February 21st

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Sunday, February 22nd

Meow Nui, Wellington NZ

Tuesday, February 24th

James Hay Theatre, Christchurch NZ

Thursday, February 26th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, February 27th (SOLD OUT)

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, February 28th (NEW SHOW)

The Northern, Byron Bay NSW