With only four days left to vote in the Hottest 100, triple j has shared some sneak peeks into this year’s race – which is proving tighter than ever.

As the current votes stand, one artist has a back-to-back entry, four places are locked in a tie, and 20 songs are separated by 10 or less votes – with the current No. 97, 98, and 99 all separated by just one vote.

The clock is ticking! Voting closes at 5pm (AEDT) on Thursday, January 15th.

The official Hottest 100 countdown will take place nationally on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, kicking off at 12pm (AEDT). Then on Sunday, January 25th, Double J will travel back twenty years, reliving the Hottest 100 of 2005.

In the days following – Tuesday, January 27th to Friday, January 30th – triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2025 will play, with 20 songs a day from 8am-4pm. Then, on Saturday, January 31st, triple j”s Hottest 200 of 2025 will play in full, from 10am (local).

It’s been a huge year for Australian music, and triple j’s reminding listeners that now is the time to stay loud about it. Baker Boy and The Terrys are backing Keli Holiday’s “Dancing2”, while PinkPantheress, triple j’s Abby Butler and Lucy Smith are all behind Ninajirachi.

We Are Mobilise champion Nedd Brockman is riding for Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin” and 5SOS have locked in “You’re A Star”, the collab from Fred again.. and Amyl & The Sniffers.

You can see more more picks from the triple j team and your fave artists now here.