Howlin’ Country has announced a massive 2026 lineup after a sell-out debut event earlier this year.

Organisers have announced US megastar Lainey Wilson will make her debut performance in the Hunter Valley headlining the festival on the Newcastle Foreshore on Saturday, February 14th.

Newcastle’s own Morgan Evans will make his first performance in his hometown since 2023 at the festival alongside fellow local breakthroughs Adam Newling and Tyla Rodrigues.

Evans took the country world by storm in 2018 with his eponymous EP, featuring the Platinum-certified “Kiss Somebody” and Gold-certified “Day Drunk.”

Texan outfit Flatland Cavalry have also been confirmed for the bill, with more than 500 million global streams leading to appearances on stage alongside heavyweights such as Luke Combs and Willie Nelson.

Filling out the first round of artists revealed is US-based Kaitlin Butts. The Oklahoman-born musician is coming off of an acclaimed 2024 album, Roadrunner!, and garnered a reputation for her high-energy live performances.

Howlin’ Country promoter Moe Matthew said the festival is committed to propping up local businesses and musicians.

“It’s great to have Howlin’ back for another year. From day one, the festival was built to support our local music scene, artists, and businesses.

“Each year, we put a strong focus on showcasing homegrown talent, and having Adam Newling and Morgan Evans on the lineup this year really captures what Howlin’ is all about.

“We still have a few more artists to add to the lineup, but so far it feels like it’s shaping up to be a fun day out in an awesome city, and one you can enjoy with the whole family.”

Registration is now open for pre-sale tickets here, with tickets going on sale at 1pm on Tuesday, August 12th.

Howlin’ Country 2026

Saturday, February 14th

Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle, NSW

Lineup

Lainey Wilson

Morgan Evans

Flatland Cavalry

Kaitlin Butts

Adam Newling

Tyla Rodrigues

Cheap Whiskey DJS

+More artists announced soon