I Prevail are coming to Australia for their biggest tour on these shores yet.

The US metalcore band will play shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney this June (see full dates below).

Tickets to the forthcoming tour go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 10th at 2pm local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 4th at 2pm local time.

I Prevail will be joined on their national headline arena run by special guests Imminence and Invent Animate.

Since forming in Detroit back in 2013, I Prevail have steadily built their way to mainstream chart dominance, Grammy nominations, and much more.

Their most recent album, Violent Nature, came out in 2025, reaching No. 17 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“They might be divisive, but Violent Nature proves I Prevail are still swinging for the fences on album 4,” wrote Metal Hammer in a 3.5/5 review.

“Sure, this band may not be groundbreaking, but there’s no denying the massively accessible songwriting and vice-like grip of their best tracks,” the review added.

Kerrang!, meanwhile, gave it 4/5, writing, “There comes a time in a band’s career where they’ll find themselves at a crossroads. For I Prevail, that happened with announcement of co-vocalist Brian Burkheiser parting ways with the Michigan metallers.

“Their fourth album, Violent Nature, sees Eric Vanlerberghe become the sole frontman, taking responsibility for both clean and unclean vocals, a transition he performs seamlessly. The result is a new chapter of rage, vulnerability and a band insistent on providing a ferocious intensity.”

I Prevail 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests Imminence & Invent Animate

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 4th (2pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, March 10th (2pm local time)

Ticket information available here

Sunday, June 14th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Tuesday, June 16th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, June 18th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, June 21st

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, June 23rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW