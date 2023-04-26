Iconic Australian musician Ian Moss will tour the country in support of his newly announced eight studio album, Rivers Run Dry.

The forthcoming album will be released on Friday, July 21st, and Moss will perform in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth the following month to support the record (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale on Thursday, May 4th at 9am local time. Early bird tickets are available to Ian Moss database members on Monday, May 1st at 9am local time. (sign up here).

Rivers Run Dry was recorded with Moss’ core band of Zoe Hauptman (bass), Clayton Doley (keys), and Kerry Jacobson (drums), alongside special guests Julian Moss and Kasey Chambers.

“The song selection for Rivers Run Dry was focused on simply finding good songs, regardless of the style or genre they may have initially presented, and the result is an album that covers straight-ahead rock, Latin, funk, country, blues & unapologetic pop and yet we still ended up with an album that sounds very cohesive,” Moss says. “I don’t think any of us feel we have any, ‘what the fuck is that song doing on this album?’ moments.”

The musician’s upcoming tour will see him play songs from his new album alongside classics that have made him one of the country’s most captivating performers.

VIP tickets to each show will be available for fans, which will afford them the opportunity to go behind the scenes and watch Moss’ soundcheck. An exclusive meet and greet with the musician is also included in the VIP experience.

Ian Moss’ Rivers Run Dry is out Friday, July 21st via Universal Music Australia (pre-save/pre-order here).

Ian Moss 2023 Australian Tour

Special guests TBA

Tickets available via ianmoss.com.au/tour

Saturday, August 5th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, August 11th

Palais Theatre, St Tilda, VIC

Saturday, August 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 18th

The Regal Theatre, Perth, WA