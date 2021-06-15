Two Australian rock icons are set to join forces on a mammoth tour across Australia. In October, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daly will kick off their Together Alone tour.

The Together Alone Tour marks the first time these legendary guitarists have shared the stage. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 23rd.

“I have been a big fan of Troy’s for so long so when this opportunity came up to do a lap around Australia with him I was never going to say no,” Ian Moss shared in a statement. “These shows have been about 2 years in the planning, the set list will have everything plus a few surprises and I can’t wait to finally take it on the road and out to our fans.”

Troy adds “From the first chord I heard Ian Moss play on guitar I was hooked, and then he sang! He has been a major source of inspiration for me for years and to play some shows with him across the country will be something very special.

“This will be a great fun musical adventure, I’m so proud to blend what we do on stage for people to see, guitar heaven! See you out there. I can’t wait to play.”

Select fans will have the opportunity to purchase VIP tickets to each show, which will offer them the opportunity to go behind the scenes and witness Ian and Troy soundcheck. There’ll also be a Meet and Greet with the pair. You can find the tour dates below.

Ian Moss + Troy Cassar-Daly

Together Alone 2021 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale Wednesday 23 June at 10am local times from

ianmosss.com.au and troycassardaley.com.au

Wednesday, 13 October

Queen’s Park Theatre, Geraldton WA #

Friday, 15 October

Astor Theatre, Perth WA #

Saturday, 16 October

The Gov, Adelaide SA #

Thursday, 21 October

Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle NSW *

Friday, 22 October

Panthers, Evan Theatre, Penrith NSW *

Saturday, 23 October

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW *

Thursday, 28 October

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD *

Friday, 29 October

The Events Centre, Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD *

Saturday, 30 October

The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley QLD *

Sunday, 31 October

Jacaranda Festival, Market Square, Grafton NSW

Thursday, 11 November

West Gippsland PAC, Warragul VIC #

Friday, 12 November

Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC #

Saturday, 13 November

Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC #

Friday, 19 November

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW *

Saturday, 20 November

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW *

Friday, 10 December

Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs NT *

Saturday, 11 December

Darwin Entertainment Centre Playhouse, Darwin NT *