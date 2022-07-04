Most rap and metal fans already know that Ice-T and Dave Mustaine are teaming up for the song ‘Night Stalker’ which will appear on the new Megadeth album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!.

However, the legendary musicians have now lifted the lid on how their friendship formed, revealing that Ice-T sought out Mustaine decades ago after finding out the guitarist listed his album Original Gangster as one of his favourites.

“I was aware of Megadeth, and my attention was brought to Dave Mustaine because there was some magazine that asked his favorite five albums of the year, and he said O.G. [1991’s Original Gangster],” said the 64-year-old rapper.

“That was odd, coming from the leader of a heavy metal act. So from that moment, I said, ‘I gotta meet this guy.’ And they created a meeting between me and him, and I met him at a record label someplace in Hollywood.”

In an interview with Hammer, Mustaine shared some insight into his relationship with Ice-T.

“Listening to the music he makes, it’s still motivational. My favourite line I heard him say, right in the beginning, was something like, ‘My mind’s a lethal weapon and I’m going down the library to get some more ammo’. That’s a great line, man,” he said.

Mustaine added, “We just have a friendship that’s based on us being outspoken in our genre, and I think he’s done it with savoir-faire, and he’s really made a name for himself and opened a lot of doors for young black artists and actors. I love that.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The ‘Night Stalker’ collab between Ice-T and Mustaine on The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! isn’t the first between the two musicians, either. The Megadeth guitarist cameoed on the Body Count song ‘Civil War’ which was released in 2017.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer and the Classic Rock Observer.`