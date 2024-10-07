Iconic Brisbane venue The Zoo is making a comeback.

As per The Music Network, Crowbar has arrived to save The Zoo, mere months after the venue announced its closure after 32 years in business.

“The Zoo has been an institution in Brisbane for over three decades, Crowbar intends to honour the amazing path laid before us and continue offering great events for years to come,” says Crowbar owner Trad Nathan.

“As a former punter, band member, booker and promoter, playing The Zoo was a great achievement for aspiring bands, we’re excited to be able to keep music within its walls.”

Crowbar Brisbane opened in 2012, quickly earning a reputation for its dedication to supporting underground music in the city. Crowbar Sydney followed in 2018, taking over a site 345 Parramatta Road in Leichhardt. Crowbar Brisbane closed its doors in 2020, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melbourne artist Callum Preston will lead the rebrand across both venues, “creating a refreshed identity for this exciting new chapter,” reads a statement.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to work with the landlords, the Apostolos family, in maintaining the property as a live music venue,” says Dombroski, who is also a board member of Sound NSW, and president of the newly formed Live Music Venues Alliance.

“Our focus is to continue providing a great space for artists and music lovers, while working with industry and government to ensure the survival of grassroots venues across Australia.”

The return of Crowbar Brisbane will be celebrated in the right way – with “a stacked lineup of local and international talent in a venue that remains at the heart of Brisbane’s live music landscape,” reads a statement announcing the development.

News of The Zoo’s demise was broken to the music community at the 2024 AAM Awards, presented May 1st at Sydney’s Crowbar.