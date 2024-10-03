Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan recently appeared on an episode of Hot Ones Versus, facing off against each other whilst consuming increasingly spicy chicken wings.

The duo, donning their iconic masks of course, gamely tackled a series of questions about their career whilst battling the extreme heat.

From the outset, Taylor, wearing his distinctive mask resembling a decaying corpse or dreadlocked wasp’s nest, was visibly affected by the spicy wings. He dramatically exclaimed, “You can tell that’s why it’s good, because I’m getting hiccups,” while Crahan chuckled at his bandmate’s reaction.

Throughout the 16-minute episode, the musicians attempted to answer questions about their career whilst struggling with the intense heat of the sauces. Crahan, whose mask lacks an obvious mouth opening, described the experience as having a “volcano in my mouth” and a “whirlpool happening.” Taylor, not to be outdone, likened the sensation to feeling like “somebody’s putting cigarettes out on my face.”

The episode featured a variety of challenges and discussions. Crahan rated the headgear of other masked artists such as Daft Punk, Gwar, and Marshmello, while Taylor ranked artists he’s had public feuds with, including Limp Bizkit, Nickelback, and Machine Gun Kelly. They even attempted to tie slipknots, with Taylor’s failure resulting in another bout of hiccups.

Interestingly, Taylor repeatedly mentioned his efforts to become a better person and refrain from trash-talking his peers. When asked to name a peer who lip-syncs onstage, he chose to eat a “death wing” instead of answering.

The episode also included lighter moments, such as Crahan explaining his admiration for Britney Spears and a green-screen shot of him in his clown mask against the backdrop from The Sound of Music.

Slipknot recently concluded a North American leg of their ‘Here Comes the Pain Tour’, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The tour included a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York.