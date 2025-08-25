A beloved live music hub in Manly is closing its doors for good after 38 years.

Nestled between Manly Wharf and the beach, The Old Manly Boatshed is a beloved music venue and has hosted live music, comedy, and live band karaoke over the years. Due to “circumstances beyond our control”, owner Goff Burgess announced it will shut down mid-September.

Describing it as “the end of an era”, Burgess broke the news via a social media post.

“It is with deep sadness and regret, that after 38 years of continuous live entertainment, music, dancing, comedy, restaurant and bar, our beloved venue is being forced to close its doors,” he wrote.

In 1987, Burgess and Grant McMinn opened The Old Manly Boatshed, with the help of longtime friends from Manly Surf and Rugby clubs.

From its beginnings to now, it has grown into one of the country’s longest running live music and entertainment venues.

“The Boaty has echeod with the sounds of laughter and live comedy, the pulse of live music, the voices of would-be entertainers and live band karaoke plus the stories of thousands who have found their way through those porthole doors and navigated their way down the iconic stairway into the beating heart of entertainment in Manly,” Burgess’ post continued.

“To say this is a shock is a total understatement, while it’s hard to imagine Manly without The Boaty, what remains is the legacy we’ve built together. For generations, it has become more than just a venue, it has been a piece of Manly’s history.”

He thanked past and present staff, performers, local punters and overseas visitors, saying they “filled this place with song, laughter and magic”.

Locals shared Burgess’ heartbreak, with some calling the venue “an icon”, “an institution”, and “a home away from home”.

“Every single person i know has a ‘Boatshed Story’ and they are usually the best stories anyone has. Most include a combo of adventure, danger and romance. I have been chatting with people on the other side of the planet and when i tell them I’m from the Manly area they state with glee “I’ve been to the Boatshed,” one punter wrote on social media.

Another said: “So sad to hear this, Goff. You really made your mark on Manly and kept the good times rolling. I’ll never forget playing at the Boaty as we came out of COVID lockdown and dancing was still off limits. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter. Thanks for the good times mate.”