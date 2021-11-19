British rock heroes IDLES have announced that they will be returning to Australian shores in October next year.

On the heels of the release of their latest album, Crawler, IDLES will return to Australia for the first time since 2019.

The band will kick things off at The Forum in Melbourne on October 31, before heading to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on November 3rd, Adelaide’s The Gov on November 5th, Brisbane’s The Tivoli on November 6th, and wrapping things up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on November 8.

General public tickets on sale Thursday, November 25th from 12pm. My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 1 pm, Wednesday, November 24. You can find all the relevant information below.

The Bristol band released their fourth album, Crawler, earlier this month to critical acclaim. The record is a rumination of healing, set amongst the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic.

“We want people who’ve gone through trauma, heartbreak, and loss to feel like they’re not alone. This album shows the ugly side of where those things come from, but also how it is possible to reclaim joy from those experiences.” IDLES frontman Joe Talbot says of the record.

“Before his assassination, Trotsky knew that Stalin’s men were coming over to kill him. He knew he was going to die. What did he do? After watching his wife out in the garden, he wrote in his diary, ‘in spite of it all, life is beautiful.’

“A week later, he gets an icepick in the head. He was just happy to sit in his garden watching the person he loved most do what she loved. I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

IDLES

Australia 2022

Tickets on sale Thursday, November 25th. For more information, head to livenation.com.au

The Forum, Melbourne

Monday October 31

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday November 3

The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday November 5

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sunday November 6

Astor Theatre, Perth

Tuesday November 8