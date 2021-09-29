English punks IDLES clearly don’t like being idle as they’ve announced their next studio album, just one year after the release of their previous record, Ultra Mono.

Almost one year to the day of the release of Ultra Mono, the band revealed their fourth album is called Crawler and will arrive on November 12th via Partisan.

The 14-strong collection was recorded during the pandemic at Real World Studios in Bath, England. It was co-produced by their guitarist Mark Bowen and, fascinatingly, Kenny Beats, better known for working with hip hop artists such as Denzel Curry, slowthai, and Vince Staples.

To mark the announcement of Crawler, IDLES shared the lead single from it. Titled ‘The Beachland Ballroom’, the track takes its name from the Ohio venue of the same name.

As per Pitchfork, the band’s singer Joe Talbot discussed the meaning behind ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ in a statement. “It’s the most important song on the album, really,” he revealed. “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms.

Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck—we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

Bowen also expressed his surprise at the song’s sound. “I didn’t know Joe could sing like that. He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”

Crawler is shaping up to be something of a sonic departure for the punk rockers.

Check out ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ by IDLES: