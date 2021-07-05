Iggy Azalea has spoken out in defence of her latest look in her new music video after fans accused the singer of ‘blackfishing’.

Following the release of the video for her latest single, ‘I Am The Stripclub’, the Mullumbimby-born MC was flooded with criticism over her darker complexion and hair in the clip, with some accusing her of ‘blackfishing’ – the term for when a white woman pretends to be black by using makeup and fashion.

After online fashion retailer Boohoo shared a photo of Iggy wearing one of their dresses in the music video saying the rapper was “serving”, one Twitter user retorted, “Serving what? Appropriation and brown face?”

I see Iggy Azalea is back on her bullshit again of blackfishing. She was cancelled last time she did that. Happy to keep her cancelled. — Tahetoka (she/her/ia) (@amscraig) July 4, 2021

Now, Azalea has hit back at the claims while slamming the blackfishing accusations as being “ridiculous and baseless”.

“I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless,” Iggy wrote on Twitter.

“I’m wearing a shade 6 in Armani foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since ‘Sally Walker’. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & it’s an issue.”

In another response to a fan in which she linked the foundation shade she wore, she added: “This is the colour I wear, it’s on the arm colour of a tan white person. I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL.

“Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene!”

“I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair colour.”

Iggy continued: “…maybe the internet could watch my music video and see for themselves instead of tryna dog me because a random page I have nothing to do with posted an edit?”

“Leave me be, I don’t bother anyone, ppl stay tryna create shit outta nothing online. Just BORED.”

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker ended the rant with a message to both her fans and haters: “Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you! ”

Check out ‘I Am The Stripclub’ by Iggy Azalea: