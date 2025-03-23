Iggy Azalea’s got stories — but this one about Kanye West might just be the wildest of the lot.

During a recent live stream on Kick, the Aussie rapper recalled her first-ever meeting with Ye back in 2012, when she was just 22 years old and on the brink of breaking through in the biz. What was meant to be a label meeting quickly spiralled into something… else.

“I just met this guy five minutes ago, and I’m supposed to be in a business meeting,” Iggy explained on stream. “Super weird. I’ve been in a lot of label meetings at that time and they’re all professional, so this was just weird to me.”

According to Iggy, Ye told her he used to look at pictures of her every morning. “I didn’t know what to say,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting to think that someone that I really look up to looks at my pictures every morning for inspiration. That’s kind of cool.’”

But Ye apparently took things even further. “He was like, ‘Yeah, I jack off to them.’ WEIRD! Don’t know what to say. Weird.”

As if that wasn’t enough cooked energy for one meeting, the conversation allegedly turned to Iggy’s dating life.

“He was like, ‘But you’ve got a boyfriend, right?’ I’m like, yes, I have a boyfriend,” she said. “He was like, ‘How big is his d*ck?’ Not kidding you.”

When Iggy didn’t answer, Ye reportedly doubled down with what might be one of the most bizarre justifications ever aired on livestream: “He was like, ‘I know it is [big]. You gotta let your boyfriend f**k as many different girls as he can, ’cause if you got a big dick then it’s his god-given right to fuck as many women.’”

“Bruh,” Iggy said, shaking her head. “Why are you asking about other men’s d*cks? Weird of you.”

In another part of the stream, Iggy revealed Ye even pitched her on some questionable business ventures — including launching a porn company under the name DONDA (yep, named after his late mum) and putting a “Ferrari spin on Toyotas.”

“He said he wanted to start a porn company called DONDA Porn,” she recalled. “I was like, I don’t think I want to do porn with you, Kanye.”

The story made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), where Ye himself responded: “This is true.” That tweet has since been deleted, and as of today, his account’s been wiped entirely — no posts, no follows. Nothing but digital tumbleweeds.

There’s no word yet on whether Iggy plans to share more from that chaotic meeting, but if this was just day one, we’re not sure we’re ready for what else went down.