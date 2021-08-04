Australian rapper Illy has taken to Instagram to call out a “malicious” individual who he says has subjected him to online abuse for almost two years.

In a lengthy post, Illy, real name Alasdair Murray, outlined the ways in which his life has been affected by the sustained abuse that goes “way beyond standard trolling.”

Murray began: “Having spent a big chunk of my life somewhat in the public eye, I’m usually pretty thick skinned, and accept that copping abuse comes with the territory. But for nearly 2 years I’ve copped constant, sustained, malicious abuse from an individual, way beyond standard trolling.”

“All up, over 50 (FIFTY!!! Five Zero!!!) different accounts were created by this one person, interacting with each other, on multiple platforms, replying to each other’s comments, & sending dm’s. Every day,” he continued.

“This abuse extended to ex partners, my family & friends, the record label I’m signed to, and particularly my girlfriend, her friends, and her business.”

“Other than the usual shit, they included lies, publishing addresses, false noise complaints to police, and attempts to harm our careers and personal relationships.”

Murray continued on to reveal that authorities have recently made contact with the person responsible to inform them that “the only reason they weren’t being charged is because [Murray] decided not to.”

“Dealing with the damage to self worth, purpose, and career that covid caused, combined with seeing myself and ppl i care about subjected to this poison, has been a lot,” he said,

“After dealing with authorities for the better part of a year, last night we were notified that the person was visited, made known they’d been identified, and that the only reason they weren’t being charged is because we decided not to.”

He concluded his post by addressing the unnamed individual directly, urging them to “do something constructive with your life.”

“I suspect the person is reading this – you’re welcome for that. We figured as it stands, the humiliation of knowing that we know who you are, and how much time and effort you put in (seriously, it’d be impressive if it wasn’t so, so embarrassing), was punishment enough,” he began.

He continued: “I’m sharing this so anyone dealing with similar shit knows they don’t have to. And so ppl who do that weak shit know you’re not anonymous. Fuck with peoples family in real life, with your real identity, and see how it goes for you. Better yet, just do something constructive with your life, you’ll feel better.”

“My thanks to everyone involved in resolving this. Here’s to a drama free rest of 2021 THANKS!”

Meanwhile, Murray’s girlfriend Kirsty Boskemper-Irwin has also spoken out via Instagram, detailing the impact the trolling has also had on her.

“In the beginning it was just stupid (trying to be) harmful comments but as time went on this the behaviour turn extremely vindictive & escalated to a level I didn’t think any human would go to, to wreak havoc on a person that THEY DON’T EVEN KNOW,” she said.

She continued: “I went through a really hard time last year, which is when this person went into another gear & kicked me harder while I was down. I could go on forever about the things they have said/done to us for 2 years but the point of this post is to let the people know that you can take action.”

Boskemper-Irwin went on to reveal that she and Murray have known who the person targetting them is since December thanks to a private investigator.

“We have known for 8months now who this person is, as they continue to write on my posts. We have decided the humiliation of this person knowing that we know who they are now is enough justice for us. We did however have the option to take the case further. This is me telling you, enough is enough & please just go enjoy the real world,” she said.

Check out the full Instagram posts by Illy and girlfriend Kirsty Boskemper-Irwin on the abuse they have endured:

