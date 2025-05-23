Sensible J: Immy Owusu, who are your three favourite guitarists?

Owusu: I have to say it’s a mid answer, Jimmy Hendrix is up there. Pretty generic answer.

Sensible J: Don’t ever put mid and Jimi Hendrix in the same sentence!

Immy: Haha I guess not! Because he’s the king, what else can you say? And he was groundbreaking for the time, especially for an African American to be prominent in rock music at that rock RnB divide. What he did was really unconventional at the time, did some cool weird stuff with his 7th’s and his weird chords.

Sensible J: And inventing effects, getting his engineer to invent effects which are now on pedal boards. Crazy!

Owusu: Yeah true. So the second one I don’t actually know the name of the guitarist, but he’s from a band called Colomach – it’s a Nigerian funk Afro rock band.

Sensible J: Are they on one of your monthly Spotify playlists?

Owusu: Yeah they are, I have never been able to find the guitarists name, but a lot of their distorted sounds have really influenced the tone of my guitar. The way they play is like a trumpet (plays trumpet noises) which is pretty sick. They are from Nigeria or Togo or somewhere near there. It’s probably one of the most iconic Afro rock albums that I’ve listened to. So yeah good shout out to those guys. And the third guitarist – I really like Tosin Abasi from Animals as Leaders. They’re a prog band.

Sensible J: With the crazy drummer, Matt Garsker. I watched a bunch of drum videos with him in it. Ridiculous dynamics for quite a heavy band. Lots of ghost notes but crazy fills. And sick groove. Sorry it’s about the guitarist!

Owusu: Amazing dynamics in the band, really melodic. Not heavy for the sake of being heavy, it has lightness and beautiful flourishes in it. Tosin Abasi – he’s pretty cool. He did a guitar clinic in Geelong a while ago before they got really famous. And I didn’t go for some reason, but got into them because I saw the posters everywhere.

Owusu: OK J, what was the song that ignited your passion for music? Was there a specific song in your life that is like, wow that was a turning point.

Sensible J: George Benson’s “Breezin'”. My Dad used to always play it, but before that I liked Michael Jackson and got a Queen record given to me by my Godparents when I was 4. I reckon around 7 or 8 I heard that George Benson record heaps, and one time I was like “wait this is really cool”. As a kid I liked the drum sounds, and the patterns that the drummer Harvey Mason was playing. I used to read the back of the records and that changed my ears to music, because I was more of a rocky/pop Michael Jackson fan. And George Benson was kind of a weird thing for a child to listen to.