In a heartfelt announcement, In Hearts Wake fans received news that will mark the end of a significant chapter in the band’s history.

Bassist and vocalist Kyle Erich is stepping away from the Byron Bay metalcore outfit after a memorable tenure. The departure, described as amicable, comes as Erich decides to dedicate more time to his family and other life pursuits.

In a gesture of gratitude and closure, the band have released a final song featuring Erich, fittingly titled “Farewell”. This track serves as a parting gift to fans and a symbol of the journey Erich and the band have shared.

Erich expressed his feelings in a press statement, reflecting on the profound impact his time with In Hearts Wake has had on him.

“It’s hard to put into words how impactful and fulfilling my journey with In Hearts Wake has been,” Erich said in a press statement. “I honestly feel so lucky to have been a part of In Hearts Wake and everything it has become over the years. The places we’ve been, the bands/people who have supported us and all the incredible moments that I’ll never forget.

“To be honest, I never really thought that music could bring so much joy to my life and I owe so much to my brothers in the band for seeing something in me that I didn’t even know I had.”

The musician continued: “The life of a touring musician is incredible and honestly I wouldn’t change a thing about my last twelve years with In Hearts Wake. That being said, this life does require a lot of sacrifice and now as a father those choices are more complicated and much harder to make.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Being in the industry for as long as I have, I know you need to give 100% to make it work and I’m at a point now where that’s not something I’m able to give. In my eyes that would be a disservice to the band and to all our fans who have supported us over the years.”

In Hearts Wake’s upcoming Australian tour this September will be Erich’s last with In Hearts Wake, giving him the proper opportunity to say goodbye to the band’s devoted fans. In a press statement, the remaining members of In Hearts Wake revealed they’ll “have more In Hearts Wake news in a couple of weeks.”

Kyle Erich’s Final Tour with In Hearts Wake

Ticket information available via inheartswake.com

Thursday, September 5th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, September 6th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 7th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, September 12th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, September 13th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, September 14th

Magnet House, Perth, WA