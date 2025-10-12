The rumours are true: The Inbetweeners is coming back to TV screens.

As reported by Variety, Banijay UK and Fudge Park Productions, the company founded by The Inbetweeners creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, have inked a deal which ““paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title.”.

“Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends),” they said in a statement.

Though it is not yet known in what form the beloved UK comedy series will return or on what platform, Morris and Beesley have suggested the show will revolve around the four main characters, Simon (Joe Thomas), Jay (James Buckley), Will (Simon Bird) and Neil (Blake Harrison).

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history,” Jonathan Blyth, managing director of Fudge Park, said.

“This is a wonderful moment for fans, there are exciting conversations afoot and more news to follow.”

The Inbetweeners ran for three seasons between 2008-2010, and followed up with two feature films in 2011 and 2014 respectively. The 2011 movie set the record for the biggest opening weekend for a comedy at the time of release, while the sequel was set and filmed in Australia.

In November 2018, the cast took part in a special reunion show to mark the show’s 10 year anniversary, however it was panned by fans of the show as it was delivered as more of a variety programme rather then a celebration. Buckley even issued a public apology at the time, writing in a post: I’m sorry to anyone who feels let down with last night’s show… I’m especially upset as it really is the fans that made The Inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasn’t me.”

In the years since, the cast have largely dismissed talks of a comeback.

More recently, Thomas and Buckley launched a new podcast together, Joe and James Fact Up.