Gold Coast-based artist Indyanna Baby has dropped their debut single and it features one of Australia’s most decorated singer-songwriters, Amy Shark.

The track, titled ‘I’m Not Giving Up’, debuted on triple j’s Home and Hosed on Tuesday night.

Co-produced by Amy Shark and Japanese Wallpaper and co-written by Shark, ‘I’m Not Giving Up’ serves as a heartfelt tune that seems to be woven with Indyanna Baby’s personal struggles amid a world that continues to navigate rough seas.

Shark also appears on the moody track, providing a powerful two-toned blend of harmonious beauty to Indyanna Baby’s expressive vocals.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the single’s release, Indyanna Baby wrote: “I’m a little in shock that the time has come to release my debut single.

“Not only did this song help me through some very dark moments but it found it’s way to @amyshark who ended up co-writing it with me. Once you hear this song and our voices together you can’t un-hear it.

They continued, “SO PLEASE make sure you tune into @homeandhosed with @declanbyrneee on @triple_j from 9pm on Tuesday to hear the first play of my debut single “I’m Not Giving Up’ (ft Amy Shark) 🥳 – thank you so much @triplej for the support.”

The track’s debut comes fresh off Indyanna Baby signing with Australia’s newest independent record label, Rage More.

“My whole life, music has been my identity and I’m really thrilled to have joined the Rage More family,” Indyanna Baby said.

PLEASE 🙏🏽 make sure you tune into @homeandhosed on @triplej from 9pm on Tuesday to hear the first play of my debut single “I’m Not Giving Up’ (ft @amyshark) 🥳 – thanku so much for the support Triple J. Oh and its Produced by @jpnswllppr, @amyshark and Brad Hosking 🕹@RageMore pic.twitter.com/PWKVzLyJj9 — IndyAnna Baby (@indyannababy) September 26, 2021

They added: “Having Amy Shark feature on ‘I’m Not Giving Up’ is surreal; vocally, she’s the perfect fit and I feel very grateful and lucky that an artist of her calibre believes in this song just as much as I do.”

Rage More is a music company helmed by Shark’s husband and manager, Shane Billings, and is dedicated to discovering artists and supporting them achieve their artistic vision.

‘I’m Not Giving Up’ is available on all platforms from Wednesday 29 September.

Check out ‘I’m Not Giving Up’ by Idyanna Baby: