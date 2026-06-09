One of Australia’s fastest-rising heavy bands are gearing up for their next chapter.

Sydney heavy outfit Inertia have announced a run of headline dates around the country in support of their powerful new single, “Emerald Whisper”, which will see them bring their immersive live show to five cities across Australia throughout July and August.

It will kick off at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory before heading to Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide, and Melbourne (see full dates below). According to the band, the shows will deliver their most ambitious production to date, reflecting the next stage of Inertia’s creative evolution.

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The announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for the rising metalcore act, who have steadily built momentum through major festival appearances, high-profile support slots, and a growing international audience. In recent years, Inertia have shared stages with the likes of Polaris, Dayseeker, Thornhill, Holding Absence, Caskets, Thy Art Is Murder, and Bury Tomorrow, while also supporting Poppy on her Australian tour and joining Northlane for a regional run.

Plus, they recently featured on Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Future of Music 2026 list. “Their music can move from sleek and melodic to explosive in seconds, balancing [Julian] Latouche’s soaring vocal presence with driving riffs, sharp production, and an emotional intensity that never feels forced,” they wrote. “The fact they have self-produced every release only adds to the sense of control behind the chaos, with the band’s DIY ethic sitting at the centre of everything they do.”

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Their latest single, “Emerald Whisper”, marked a confident new chapter. Blending crushing modern metalcore with dark-pop textures and polished production, the track showcases the band’s evolving sound while retaining the emotional intensity that has helped them stand out in Australia’s crowded heavy music landscape.

Since the release of their debut album Second Shadow, Inertia have emerged as one of the country’s most intriguing heavy acts, drawing comparisons to Loathe, Spiritbox, and Thornhill, while incorporating influences from artists such as SZA and The Weeknd. The result is a distinctive blend of metalcore, dark pop, soul, and emo-infused melodies that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

INERTIA AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Friday, July 24th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Saturday, July 25th

The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Friday, July 31st

Altar Bar, Hobart TAS

Saturday, August 1st

Jive, Adelaide SA

Sunday, August 2nd

Howler, Melbourne VIC