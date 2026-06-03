Inertia have returned with “Emerald Whisper”, their first release since 2024.

The new single “Emerald Whisper” dropped this morning (June 3rd), accompanied by a thrilling music video directed by Jack Fontes. Watch the full video below.

Fans quickly took to the comment section on Instagram, attempting to work out at which Inertia show they first heard “Emerald Whisper”.

“[I]s this the song you played at the Poppy tour?” asked one fan. “It is not,” teased Inertia. “Is this the song you guys played at Good Things?” asked another. “It is not,” Inertia teased again.

“Emerald Whisper” is Inertia’s first release in two years, following their well-received 2024 debut album Second Shadow.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“With it being our first album we didn’t know what to expect, but the hard work is paying off and we see the appreciation from our fans around Australia. It’s dark, moody and heavy, so give it a listen if you’re into emotional modern metalcore,” Inertia recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ about their debut album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inertia (@inertiasydney)

Inertia spoke to the publication after being named in its Future of Music 2026 series, chosen as one of 25 ANZ acts the Rolling Stone AU/NZ editorial team is most excited about for this year and beyond.

In an exclusive interview for the series, the alternative band, who describe their sound as “[the] Weekend but metalcore,” (sold!) teased new music.

“Fans who have seen us live in recent months have already had a sneak peak of new music. The offical release of new music is on the horizon and more shows will be coming with it,” they told us.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if “Emerald Whisper” is the first taste of a full-length album from Inertia — seeing as the band have wiped their Instagram account, however, leaving behind just two posts, expect bigger things to come very soon.

Inertia’s “Emerald Whisper” is out now.