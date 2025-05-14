In Partnership with Cholula



Rolling Stone AUS/NZ and everyone’s favourite hot sauce, Cholula, brought the feel-good Mexican vibes to Melbourne over the weekend at Cinco Sounds—a festive ode to Mexico’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration.



The exclusive, one-night only party was hosted at Hotel Mexico in Yarraville on Saturday May 3 to deliver Mexican-inspired heat and flavour with Cholula’s newest Mexican range while supporting local Aussie artists, including Melbourne’s trailblazing all-women mariachi band Queen of Hearts, alt-rock triple j Unearthed finalist Lotte Gallagher; and indie-electro pop duo Client Liaison.



As punters arrived at 4pm, they were treated to a mouth-watering array of Mexican bites, playfully named after the evening’s performers. We’re talking: crunchy, classic Totopos served with Cholula Original Salsa; spicy grilled corn ‘eLottes’ drizzled in mayo and dusted in Cholula Original Taco Seasoning; moreish ‘Liaison Empanadas’ dipped in Cholula Salsa Verde; and marinated chicken ‘Queen of Pollo Loco Tacos’ splashed with chipotle mayo and Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce—all washed down with salt-crusted margarita cocktails, top-shelf tequila, and cold Tecate cans.



Luckily, clear, crisp autumn skies set the tone for the gig. While feasting on gourmet Mexican fare, punters also had the opportunity to get creative by colouring in life-size sombrero-wearing chilli characters with glow-in-the-dark paint.



Draped in red with traditional flowers in their hair, Queen of Hearts kicked off the string of spicy performances at 6.30pm. Punters bopped away to their energising mariarchi set—an evocative orchestration of Mexican folklore infused with jazz, pop, and rock. Drawing from their diverse roots across Mexico, Chile, and Australia, the band delivered an inspiring hour-long performance that honoured mariachi tradition while pushing the boundaries.

Lotte Gallagher swiftly followed Queen of Hearts at 8pm, delighting Cinco Sounds punters with her effortlessly raw yet smoky vocals, breezing through her beloved triple j regular tracks like ‘Gray’, ‘Heavy’, ‘Gasoline’, ‘This Room’, and her new indie anthem ‘Can We Talk When It’s Over’.

By the time Client Liaison took to the intimate stage, punters were well and truly warmed by Mexican heat and margaritas. In signature fashion, the duo arrived dressed head-to-toe in safari-meets-80s-power-dressing. Producer and lyricist Harvey Miller looked sharp in a chocolate-brown safari suit and striped tie, while vocalist Monte Morgan donned a dusty pink suit with an elaborate silk cravat.

In true Client Liaison fashion, the duo performed a playful mix of originals from across their three-deep discography, with elevated covers thrown in for good measure. Monte euphorically bounced from behind to in front of the decks while Harvey kept things spicy between songs—literally—serving punters freshly-shucked oysters topped with Cholula’s beloved hot sauce.



Bring the heat and energy of Mexico by kicking off your own fiesta at home with Cholula hot sauces and Mexican range. Uncover more about the range here.