A dominatrix, known to her clients as Madame Lash, has sold the $6 million Sydney sex chapel where AC/DC shot their ‘Let Their Be Rock’ music video.

Because of the sale, photos of the inside of the chapel in its current state have become available to the public. The iconic inner-city chapel is slightly run down on the inside but appears well looked after on the outside. The 1877 Wesleyan Church is surprisingly non-heritage listed, allowing it to be sold without restrictions.

The property was originally listed in an auction starting at $4.5 million and after 42 bids it sold for $6 million, as per Real Commercial.

‘Let There Be Rock’ by AC/DC was filmed inside the church in 1980, with Bon Scott in the pulpit.

AC/DC is set to celebrate their 50th anniversary next year, and The Royal Australian Mint has commissioned a series of commemorative coins to mark the momentous event.

“The Royal Australian Mint is proud to present this series celebrating 50 years of Australian rock band and music legends, AC/DC,” the official website says.

“One of the greatest rock bands in the world, AC/DC continue to thrill fans with their powerful, energetic and guitar-heavy music, with their 2020 album reaching number one in 21 countries. Secure your piece of Australian rock and roll history today.”

The coins are available to order now and all made to resemble a vinyl album, featuring either the band’s logo or a musical reminder of their many classic albums.

You can check out the full uncirculated coin collection here, with the whole six-coin collection costing $110.

n other AC/DC news, lead singer Brian Johnson is releasing his autobiography later this month, which is sure to be a fascinating read.

Titled The Lives of Brian (one for you Monty Python fans), it’s set to detail his life, from growing up in a small town to starting his own band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott. The book is set to arrive on Tuesday, October 25th (pre-order here).

Watch the ‘Let Their Be Rock’ music video by AC/DC: