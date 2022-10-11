Ready to feel old? In 2023, AC/DC, Australia’s greatest ever rock ‘n’ roll band, turn 50 years old.

The grand occasion isn’t going unnoticed of course. The Royal Australian Mint has commissioned a series of commemorative coins to mark the band’s 50th anniversary, and they’re available to order now.

“The Royal Australian Mint is proud to present this series celebrating 50 years of Australian rock band and music legends, AC/DC,” the official website says.

“One of the greatest rock bands in the world, AC/DC continue to thrill fans with their powerful, energetic and guitar-heavy music, with their 2020 album reaching number one in 21 countries. Secure your piece of Australian rock and roll history today.”

Fittingly for a band like AC/DC, the coins are pretty cool looking. They’re all made to resemble a vinyl album, featuring either the band’s logo or a musical reminder of their many classic albums.

There’s also one of Angus Young in his famous schoolboy attire (there just had to be). If you fancy buying the whole collection, the coins come in a box that resembles a roadie’s concert case. Christmas really is sorted for the hard rock fan in your life.

You can check out the full uncirculated coin collection here, with the whole six-coin collection costing $110.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In other AC/DC news, lead singer Brian Johnson is releasing his autobiography later this month, which is sure to be a fascinating read.

Titled The Lives of Brian (one for you Monty Python fans), it’s set to detail his life, from growing up in a small town to starting his won band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott. The book is set to arrive on Tuesday, October 25th (pre-order here).

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.