Melodic death metal band Insomnium will tour Australia for the first time since 2017.

The Finnish “melodeath” band’s debut Australian circuit was in 2015. For their upcoming third time here, Insomnium will take over Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide from May 6th, 2025.

Fans can expect new tracks from their latest album, Anno 1696, as well as their top hits.

Their special guests for the upcoming tour, Omnium Gatherum, are also from Finland. While “insomnium” is Latin for “insomnia” and “nightmare”, “omnium” refers to a trial-type competition.

From February to April, the group will paying tribute to their home country with three months of gigs. “Finland, we heard your calls!” they announced in an Instagram post.

“As you might guess, you can witness both our ‘Shadows of the Dying Sun’ album in full, as well as Omnium Gatherum’s ‘Beyond’, so don’t miss out on these!” they shared.

During their previous 2017 Australian tour, Insomnium had the Melbourne-based Orpheus Omega open for them.

Insomnium has recently reissued their album Shadows of the Dying Sun on vinyl, with two new colours: Starlight Sparkle, their favourite, and Blood-Red. The new edition includes liner notes from their guitarist Ville.

With over 175,000 monthly Spotify listeners, nearing 100,000 followers on Instagram, and 14 million views on their music video for “While We Sleep, Insomnium have clearly found their audience.

After their five shows touring Australia this May, they will embark on Tokyo for two more shows.

Tickets go on sale in two days on Wednesday, January 15th at 9am local time.

Insomnium 2o25 Australia Tour

For tour and ticket information, visit https://www.insomnium.net/tour

Tuesday, May 6th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Wednesday, May 7th

The Baso, Canberra, Melbourne

Friday, May 9th

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, May 10th

The Croxton, Melbourne

Sunday, May 11th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide