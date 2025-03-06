Joel Sunny just might be the biggest star in Sydney that you haven’t heard of.

Raised in Manchester, England and now based in Sydney, Sunny gathers more than 2 million TikTok followers, and has a deal with Decca Records, one of the most celebrated record labels on Earth.

Aged 23, he made his major label debut last month with Star-Bound Lovers, a triptych released globally through Decca Records US/Decca Records/Interscope Records, part of the world’s biggest music company, Universal.

Now, Sunny is set to see the world with his violin. Following two warm-up shows in his hometown, he’ll embark on a lap of the UK and Europe from next week, followed by a North America run. Most shows are sold out.

His music is the stuff that fills the mind with imagery. Landscapes, Europe, and history painted with strings. Fans are tuning in. His Facebook page boasts more than 1 million followers, add another 1 million on Instagram. More than 1.8 million Spotify users are on his tail. His clips on TikTok have captured more than 53 million “likes.”

It’s fair to say, Joel is living the dream.

“At its core, what I do is songwriting,” he tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ, “it’s just that the violin is my voice.” Sunny has always been drawn to pop music and artists: he cites Max Martin, Timbaland, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Brian Wilson, Taylor Swift, Emile Haynie, and David Bowie among his influences.

“I think it’d be fascinating to bring my violin into that world. In a way, classical music was once the ‘pop’ of its time, and I think soundtracks have that same universal appeal because they reach into emotions that anyone can connect to – plus, everyone watches movies,” he says.

Those live shows, which he debuted at SXSW Sydney 2024, “have been really fun to build as it’s really an extension of the world I’ve been crafting through my music and visuals,” he explains. “I want the audience to feel as though they’ve stepped into another realm—one beautiful enough to lose themselves in, even for a little while.”

His love of the silver screen plays out on Star-Bound Lovers, where each work is visualised with a companion video, through a collaboration with creative director Cal McIntyre (The Last Dinner Party).

For “Parisian Lovers”, the evocative second cut, Joel had a specific universe in mind. “I wanted a romantic surface with something underneath that isn’t quite right: Cinderella meets Eyes Wide Shut,” he remarks, a reference to Stanley Kubrick’s kinky final film. The arrangement was inspired by American Horror Story, specifically a moment where Lady Gaga, portraying Countess Elizabeth, dances with a vampire for a scene peppered with images of their past lives.

“I think people are drawn to music for how it makes them feel, rather than what genre it belongs to, and that’s given me the freedom to create what I truly love,” he notes. “I just make music that I would listen to, and connect to emotionally, and I’m really happy that I’ve found a community of people who feel the same.”

Sunny starts his first-ever global tour March 11th at Private Club, Berlin. Then, France, England and Türkiye, Canada, and the US.

“I’m excited to travel because it’s always inspired me to create. The last time I was in Rome with my friends, I wrote a song in my hotel room and recorded it on the same day,” he enthuses. “As long as I have my violin, my microphone, and my computer, I’m good to go. So whether I’m on the road or in my room, I’ll always find a way to keep creating.”

The path ahead doesn’t need to be an obvious one. Sunny’s collaborative wishlist includes filmmakers Denis Villeneuve and Guillermo del Toro.

“I’m really inspired by how they craft these beautifully immersive worlds in their works. Composing for something of that scale would be a dream,” he says.

Over the next 5 years, “I want to do more of what I love,” he explains. That is, meeting with fans, songwriting, exploring new sounds and visuals, shooting more videos. And perhaps even writing for film. “It’s going to be an exciting ride.”

Joel Sunny 2025 Tour Dates

Visit joelsunny.com for tickets.

Europe + UK

March 11th – Private Club, Berlin – SOLD OUT

March 12th – Private Club, Berlin – LOW TICKETS

March 14th – Le POPUP du Label, Paris – SOLD OUT

March 15th – Le POPUP du Label, Paris – SOLD OUT

March 18th – Bush Hall, London – SOLD OUT

March 19th – Bush Hall, London – SOLD OUT

March 22nd – Salon IKSV, Istanbul

North America

April 5th – The Drake, Toronto – SOLD OUT

April 6th – The Drake, Toronto – SOLD OUT

April 8th – Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles – SOLD OUT

April 9th – Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles – NEW SHOW

April 11th – Mercury Lounge New York – SOLD OUT

April 12th – Mercury Lounge New York – SOLD OUT