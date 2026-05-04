INXS’ latest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub could be short-lived, according to one of the organisation’s voting members.

In a recent interview with Variety Australia, Primary Wave’s founder and CEO Larry Mestel – who is on the esteemed voting panel – acknowledged that the legendary Australian band came close to securing a spot in 2026, and suggested their eventual induction is all but inevitable.

“They were nominated this year, and I think they got very close,” he said. “That’s the normal course for getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – you get on the ballot for a year or two, and then you get in.

“I think INXS should have been in years ago. I think in the next year or two, the guys will be very happy with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” he continued. “I’ll be voting for them!”

Mestel was in Sydney last week for the 2026 APRA Awards, where INXS, who recently partnered with his music publishing company to manage their catalogue, received the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music – one of the highest honours in Australian music, recognising artists who have made a lasting impact on the industry both locally and internationally.

“It’s an honour for us to even be associated with the band. They’re such great guys, And, you know, at the time they were the biggest band in the world, so this is a very meaningful thing I’m sure for them,” Mestel said of the recognition.

He also said Australia has long punched above its weight musically – but argues there’s still “a little bit of work to do” to fully compete in today’s global pop landscape. “It’s hard to argue that Australia isn’t a hotbed for some of the greatest legacy artists of all time,” he said.

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But, he suggested the current global pop conversation has shifted significantly in recent years, with international audiences increasingly focused on dominant global stars and fast-growing international markets.

“It’s interesting now, there’s so much attention to things like K-pop and the Dua Lipas of the world,” he said. “I think that Australia, like other English-speaking territories, has a little bit of work to do to get up into the pop lexicon.”