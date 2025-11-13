INXS have reacted to their iconic hit, “Never Tear Us Apart”, being used in the new Toy Story 5 trailer.

As reported by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, it’s been confirmed that the teaser clip is currently the No. 1 trending film trailer in the world since its release on Wednesday, garnering over 4 million views in two days.

“’Never Tear Us Apart’ has always held a special place in our hearts, and seeing it in the Toy Story universe is incredibly moving for all of us,” INXS told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The teaser has surpassed the Stranger Things season 5 trailer and the new Michael Jackson biopic.

In July, “Never Tear Us Apart” took out top spot on the triple j Hottest 100 of Australian Songs countdown, with Music Director Nick Findlay saying: “‘Never Tear Us Apart’ hits just as hard in 2025 as it did almost 40 years ago. It’s a song that Australians of all ages can relate to, one that has soundtracked countless memories, and a defining piece of music history we can all celebrate together.”

Meanwhile, Toy Story 5 is set to hit cinemas in June 2026.

The main cast sees returning talents Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as the inseparable cowboy and space ranger duo Woody and Buzz, Joan Cusack as rootin-tootin cowgirl Jessie and Tony Hale returning to the role of Forky from Toy Story 4.

New additions to the cast include Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) as Lilypad, and another smart device, Smarty Pants, who is built to assist with potty training, voiced by Conan O’Brien.

Toy Story was Pixar’s debut film in 1995 and made Hollywood history as the first fully computer-generated film to get a theatrical release. A sequel was released in 1999, before the franchise went on ice until 2010’s Toy Story 3, followed by Toy Story 4 in 2019.