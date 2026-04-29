Iron Maiden have opened up about their documentary in a new interview.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition charts Iron Maiden’s remarkable five-decade journey.

Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, it features on-camera reflections from the band, as well as prominent names like Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D, each speaking about Iron Maiden’s influence on music, culture and generations of fans worldwide.

The highly anticipated doco is coming to Australia, landing in local cinemas on May 7th.

Speaking with Rolling Stone ahead of the film’s release, frontman Bruce Dickinson reflected: “You don’t want a hagiography of Iron Maiden. You want warts and all the bones, because Maiden’s is a story of burning ambition, but it’s also a story of triumph through adversity and tragedy, and all the things that are in big family relationship.

“You can’t really do that from within because everybody’s got their own version of reality.”

“[The film’s] quite emotional,” the band’s guitarist Adrian Smith said. “There’s a few touchy things in there, stuff that’s a bit near the bone.”

In other band news, Iron Maiden touring Australia alongside Megadeth later this year.

The former band are bringing their ‘Run for Your Lives’ world tour to Australia, playing some of their biggest shows to date headlining outdoor stadiums for the first time in both Melbourne and Sydney as well as arenas in Adelaide and Brisbane.

All shows will take place this November, and will feature the equally legendary Megadeth as support.

Iron Maiden will also stop in New Zealand for a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena in the same month (see full dates below).

Iron Maiden 2026 Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Wednesday, November 11th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 13th

AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 15th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD