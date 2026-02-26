Iron Maiden and Megadeth are teaming up for one almighty Australian tour.

The former band are bringing their ‘Run for Your Lives’ world tour to Australia this year, playing some of their biggest shows to date headlining outdoor stadiums for the first time in both Melbourne and Sydney as well as arenas in Adelaide and Brisbane.

All shows will take place this November, and will feature the equally legendary Megadeth as support.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 6th at the following times (local): Melbourne at 1pm, Brisbane at 1pm, Sydney at 3pm, and Adelaide at 3pm.

The TEG Dainty pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 5th at the following times (local): Melbourne at 12pm, Brisbane at 12pm, Sydney at 2pm, and Adelaide at 2pm.

The Telstra Plus pre-sale commences on Wednesday, March 4th at the following times (local): Melbourne at 11am, Brisbane at 11am, Sydney at 1pm, and Adelaide at 1pm.

Iron Maiden will also stop in New Zealand for a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena in the same month.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

In other band news, the highly anticipated Iron Maiden documentary is coming to Australia.

Officially titled Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, the documentary charts Iron Maiden’s remarkable five-decade journey. The first visual look of Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, an artwork by Albert ‘Akirant’ Quirantes, has also been released.

Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, it features on-camera reflections from the band, as well as prominent names like Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D, each speaking about Iron Maiden’s influence on music, culture and generations of fans worldwide.

It will land in Australian cinemas on May 7th. Tickets will go on sale on March 19th.

Iron Maiden 2026 Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Wednesday, November 11th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 13th

AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 15th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD