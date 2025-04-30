Aussie hardcore punk band Iron Mind have announced their first headline tour in 11 years alongside a new single from their upcoming album.

Having rose to prominence in the early 2010s with their thrashy riffs oozing with anger – influenced by the New York hardcore scene – Iron Mind’s last Australian tour followed their 2014 self-titled album, only to be followed with sparse single drops and shows around Australia.

But the band will follow the release of their next album Test Of The Iron Mind, expected to be released on June 13, with a 10-stop tour with shows confirmed in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Perth, Wellington and Auckland.

Iron Mind have also released the eponymous single from the album, a menacing and head-banging anthem that is sure to have fans moshing to their heart’s content.

The band’s vocalist Sam Octigan said the song became the record title early in the writing process as a “nod to our history but looking at the topic with contemporary eyes”.

The song and title goes back to our 2008 track ‘The Iron Mind’, that has become a live show staple for us.” Octigan added, “The ‘test’ in ‘Test Of The Iron Mind’ is us looking back on those original lyrics from 2008 and reflecting that the challenges don’t get easier, but with experience we can develop better tools”.

Ticket’s to the Test Of Iron Mind Live tour are available now.

Listen to Iron Mind’s “Test Of The Iron Mind” here.

TEST OF THE IRON MIND LIVE ’25

Friday June 13th

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Saturday June 14th

Sandgate Town Hall, Brisbane, QLD (All Ages)

Friday June 20th

Howler, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Saturday June 21st

Phoenix Youth Centre, Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

Thursday June 26th

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Friday June 27th

Hamilton Station, Newcastle, NSW (18+)

Friday July 4th

Jive, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Saturday July 5th

Lynott’s Lounge, Perth, WA (18+)

Friday July 11th

Newtown Community Centre, Wellington (All Ages)

Saturday July 12th

Neck Of The Woods, Auckland (18+)