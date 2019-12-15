Ja Rule has offered the latest addition to the Fyre Festival saga, sharing a new song inspired and named after the famous flop.

By now, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that isn’t aware of the spectacular rise, fall, and subsequent fallout, of the ill-fated Fyre festival.

Described as a luxury concert of sorts, the festival was intended to be held on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, and was supposed to have been headlined by the likes of Blink-182 – who famously pulled out before it was due to start.

Sadly, it quickly became clear that the whole thing was a mess from the outset, with chartered flights not arriving or even taking off as anticipated, and accomodation for attendees being woefully inadequate.

Attendees who actually made it to the event (which by that point had been cancelled), described the entire situation as a “shit show”.

Ultimately, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland was found guilty of defrauding investors out of a total of $26 million, and subsequently issued a public apology from prison.

Since then, co-founder Ja Rule has not only revealed that he was also “hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray” by the festival, but also noted his intentions to stage Fyre Festival 2.0.

Now, it seems the rapper wants the plagued fest to live on through music thanks to his later song.

Check out ‘FYRE’ by Ja Rule:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B59bjxbATiC

As Complex notes, Ja Rule took to Instagram recently to share a brand new song from his forthcoming record 12.Twelve.XII, which appears to have been pushed back from its original December release date to February 29th.

The new track, titled ‘FYRE’, sees Ja Rule dishing out rhymes over an instrumental of Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick’s ‘The Show’, switching the title to stand for “For Your Real Entertainment”, and using his trademark flow to seemingly celebrate his recent dismissal from a $100 million class action lawsuit.

“The fest—the festival is on fire/We don’t need no water, make that motherfucker hotter,” he spits during the track. “Hotter than the sun, but it wasn’t that/Show of hands if you got your money back?/Just playing, I got sued for that/100 mil to be exact.”

Undoubtedly an awkwardly-phrased tune, the track sees Ja Rule seemingly offering a tongue-in-cheek explanation of the event, with folks likely being forgiven for thinking he’s not taking the whole situation seriously.

Most notably though, the track’s artwork features a crayon rendering of the infamous image of a cheese sandwich, which became a longstanding symbol of the ill-fated Fyre Festival.

Check out the trailer for FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened: