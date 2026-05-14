Jack Antonoff has taken aim at the rise of artificial intelligence in music, labelling anyone who uses it to create art as “godless whores”.

In a journal entry shared via Instagram, the 13-time Grammy winner and Bleachers frontman defended the “ancient ritual” of human creativity, arguing that the struggle and magic of the process are the entire point.

“You don’t have to write music, you don’t have to record it and you don’t have to bring out the band and play it. And yet for us, the idea of optimizing what we do is a complete miss of the entire point of what compels us in the first place,” he wrote.

“We (myself, the band and everyone I know, frankly) have never been looking for this work to become quicker or easier. We were never frustrated by the randomness and magic it takes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The post continues: “So to everyone who is gassed up about the new ways you can fake making art, by all means drive right off that cliff. We’re genuinely happy to see you go.”

“Generations coming will be engaging in the ancient ritual of writing, recording and performing as it comes to us from God. So as we embark on this strange detour where the bad actors will willingly reveal themselves through slop, and the struggling great will be further spread thin to make an honest living doing what they were put on Earth to do, we (myself, the band and frankly everyone I know) remain more dedicated than ever to reveal what comes from within. Writing music, recording and performing it — that’s it. Nothing more embarrassing than considering there is a way to optimize that holy process.”

Antonoff’s post comes as Bleachers gear up to yourself their sixth studio album, Everyone for Ten Minutes, which is set for release on Friday, May 22nd.