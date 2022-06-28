Jack Harlow’s manager, DJ Drama, has defended the rapper against accusations from PETA regarding his ‘Churchill Downs’ music video.

DJ Drama, Jack Harlow‘s manager, has defended the rapper against accusations from PETA regarding his ‘Churchill Downs’ music video. Speaking to TMZ, DJ Drama – real name Tyree Cinque Simmons – said that PETA’s allegations against the rapper were unfair.

“I will say no horses were harmed in the making of the video, for sure. I think they might have to talk to Kentucky Derby about that,” Simmons said. “We were just on location.”

When asked whether PETA’s accusations were unfair, he agreed.

“Kentucky Derby has been going on for a long time. Don’t come after us.” he said.

Simmons’ defence comes shortly after PETA called upon Harlow and Drake to donate the proceeds from the ‘Churchill Downs’ music video. The organization alleged that the video glorified horse-racing despite a very different reality.

In a statement, PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo claimed: “Jack Harlow’s glamourised portrayal of horse racing is missing the whips, drugs and deaths that run rampant in the industry.”

“Profiting from the abuse of others is never acceptable and PETA is calling on Jack Harlow to pony up and pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be shipped to foreign slaughterhouses. The one sure thing in horse racing is that the horses always lose.” the statement read, also stressing that this year’s winning horse was ‘struck in the face shortly after crossing the finish line.’

“In response, PETA is calling on Harlow to donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for thoroughbreds discarded by the industry, which exports 7,500 of them for slaughter every year.” PETA said.

