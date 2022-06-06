Is it a rule that every superstar rapper has to have a collaboration with a fast food chain now? From The Kid Laroi and his Macca’s meal to Jack Harlow and his KFC partnership, it’s beginning to seem like a legal requirement.

Harlow recently announced his collaboration with the fried chicken favourites, although the Jack Harlow Meal isn’t the most enticing offering: it includes a KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Mac & Cheese, a side of ranch, and a lemonade drink. The meal comes in special packaging to try and make things more exciting.

“From releasing Come Home the Kids Miss You and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer,” Harlow said about his meal in a press release. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal.

My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.”

To try and drum up some excitement about the collaboration, Harlow headed to a KFC restaurant just outside Atlanta to promote the meal’s launch.

The rapper stopped for pictures with fans at the Smyrna, Cobb County KFC, with a comically large chicken bucket featuring Harlow’s face sitting outside the restaurant.

And Harlow even stayed for an extremely brief shift at the drive-thru window, although how well he actually performed hasn’t been disclosed.

The Jack Harlow Meal is available at KFC restaurants across the U.S. from today for a limited time only, so Aussies will have to make do with The Kid Laroi’s Famous Order at Macca’s.

Jack Harlow at KFC. pic.twitter.com/HhRU9Yrceq — Jack Harlow Daily (@JackharlowDaily) June 5, 2022

A little birdie told us that Jack Harlow is at a KFC location in Atlanta at 2 PM today. Ok…that little birdie was us… he’s there. 2637 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, Ga 30080 pic.twitter.com/XswZMq6FO8 — KFC (@kfc) June 4, 2022

Calling KFC headquarters and complaining that an employee by the name of Jack Harlow is late to his shift — Sir Harlow (@HarlowsHub) June 4, 2022