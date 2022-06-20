Jack Johnson may be known for releasing some of the most romantic songs of all time, however, the musician has revealed that his love songs are “just jokes”

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Johnson said that many of his love songs are actually personal jokes between himself and his wife Kim Johnson.

“The love songs, they’re really just jokes, they’re all just trying to make my wife laugh. Most of the time it’s because I’ve forgotten an anniversary or I’ve forgotten it’s a birthday or whatever it is, I wake up and I’m, “Oh, I’ve got to really quickly get something together here.” So, I’ll just start doing something I know is going to make her happy,” he said.

However, the ‘Better Together’ singer did reveal that he sometimes writes songs just for his wife that he doesn’t release.

“And then some of those are so personal, I don’t ever share them and they’re just for her.”

In the same interview, Johnson spoke about his creative process of writing music.

“The little ideas will come out of nowhere, and then the songwriting process for me is that whatever that original spark was, I’ll just try to start asking myself a question like, “Why is that line looping in my brain right now? What does it mean?”

“Sometimes I ignore it, sometimes I go for a while where I got other things going on and I’m not really thinking about writing songs at all. And then there’s a time where I think, “I’m going to try to get all these scraps of paper together that I’ve written down one or two lines,” and then just see what’s going on and see if I can put them together, and it’s fun.

He added, “I feel like sometimes I get to play the role of a songwriter, and other times I just don’t even think of myself as that at all, it’s just like, “I’m Dad, I’m working on this farm over here.” Real experiences, obviously, always help songs. If I just sit there thinking in a room that’s quiet trying to write songs and you don’t take things in … you’ve got nothing to put out. So, it’s more important as a songwriter, I think, to have real experiences and then you can share them.”

