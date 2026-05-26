The new AI version of Ozzy Osbourne has at least one fan — Ozzy’s son Jack.

Jack has spoken out in defence of the AI avatar of his father after it was announced last week. The Osbournes partnered with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram to create the AI Ozzy, which will be able to speak to fans.

The AI avatar is slated to be made available in Proto Luma units in the UK and US later this year.

After announcing the project alongside his mother Sharon at Licensing Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, Jack addressed the backlash to the announcement during a livestream Q&A over the weekend (as per Rolling Stone).

“Here’s the thing, it’s gonna be so tasteful what we’re doing. It’s not gonna be fucking lame,” Jack insisted. “It’s really complex what we’re doing. This isn’t just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we’re gonna be working with, and it’s gonna feel very real, and it’s kind of wild how it will be utilised.”

Jack claimed that he had chatted with Ozzy himself about similar ideas before his father passed away last year.

“It’s really cool and it’s something that I think my dad would be into,” he said. “We actually talked about it before he passed, about doing something like this… I know he would be into this.”

Of the AI technology, Jack said it’s “kind of scary how it’s really very accurate.”

“He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers,” he added. “Technology has come such a long way to where it’s almost drag-and-drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial… literally prompt what you want Digital Ozzy to do in that commercial and you just drop it in. It’s that simple now.”