Jack Osbourne has opened up about the profound impact of his father’s death during his appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, revealing the ongoing grief he continues to navigate months after losing the heavy metal legend.

The television personality, appearing as one of ten contestants on the 25th series of the UK survival reality show, discussed Ozzy’s passing during the programme’s second episode, which aired on Monday (as per Louder Sound). Speaking candidly with actress Lisa Riley, Jack described how the family was stunned by Ozzy’s death despite being aware of his declining health.

“We knew he was sick for a while, but it was definitely a shock,” Jack explained during the conversation. “It was like… we didn’t think it’d be that quick. It was the ultimate mic drop: do a massive, big gig and then was like, ‘Alright, I’m done.'”

The reference to Ozzy’s final performance relates to Back to the Beginning, the legendary musician’s retirement concert held at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5th. The all-day event saw Ozzy perform two sets — one with his solo band and another reuniting with fellow Black Sabbath founding members. The show featured support from metal heavyweights including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer and Anthrax, serving as a fitting farewell to Ozzy’s career.

Ozzy passed away at the age of 76 on July 22nd following a heart attack at his Buckinghamshire home, just 17 days after his final concert appearance. The Prince of Darkness had officially retired from touring in 2023 after years of health complications, including spinal surgeries following a fall that aggravated previous injuries from a quad bike accident, alongside his 2020 Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

During a piece to camera on I’m a Celebrity…, Jack admitted he was still processing his father’s death. “It’s been three, nearly four months, so it’s still pretty fresh,” he revealed.

The youngest Osbourne child also reflected on how his father might have reacted to his reality television participation. “He’s looking at me, being like, ‘What the [fuck] are you doing?'” Jack laughed, before adding, “He’d be so supportive of this. The whole family was. They were like, ‘Absolutely, go do it.'”

Jack’s television appearance follows a recent podcast discussion with his mother Sharon and sister Kelly, where the family reflected on Ozzy’s life and legacy. During that conversation, Jack highlighted the widespread public mourning that followed his father’s death, noting messages from fans expressing unexpected grief over losing someone they’d never met personally.