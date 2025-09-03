Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recently dissed Black Sabbath and said he “couldn’t give a fuck” about Ozzy Osbourne, even after his passing. Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne has responded, and didn’t hold back.

Taking to Instagram, Osbourne wrote: “Hey Roger Waters, fuck you.”

He called Waters “pathetic and out of touch”, adding: “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press.

“My father always thought you were a cunt – thanks for proving him right,” he finished, accompanying the post with the hashtag “#fuckrogerwaters”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

Per Rolling Stone, Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76 of a heart attack “out of hospital” and suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease. The certificate, filed by his daughter Aimee Osbourne in London, listed his occupation as “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend”.

Osbourne spoke highly of Pink Floyd throughout his life, and called “Money” one of his favourite rock songs in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2004. Meanwhile, Waters has seemingly always been a Black Sabbath hater, and reportedly gave a mean review of their debut song, “Evil Woman,” in 1970, according to Far Out Magazine.

In a recent interview with The Independent Ink, Waters again made his feelings about Osbourne and Black Sabbath clear: “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever state that he was in his whole life,” he said in the interview.

“We’ll never know. The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a fuck.”

Waters added: “I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did. Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.” (To be clear, the bat incident happened during Osbourne’s solo career, not while in Black Sabbath.)