Jack White has unleashed a scathing critique of Donald Trump’s recent Oval Office redesign, describing the president’s interior decorating choices as “disgusting” and comparing the historic room to a “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.”

The White Stripes frontman took to Instagram to share his outrage over Trump’s renovation of the presidential workspace, which now features harsh yellow-gold accents throughout. White posted an image from Trump’s recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, using it as evidence of what he considers an aesthetic disaster.

“Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House,” White wrote in his Instagram post. “It’s now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room. Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too.”

The musician’s criticism extends beyond mere interior design preferences. White drew parallels between Trump’s America and the dystopian comedy Idiocracy, suggesting that the president has “almost fully achieved the movie” — a reference to the 2006 film depicting a future where anti-intellectualism leads to societal collapse.

In his post, White notably tagged WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in place of Trump, emphasising his view of the presidency as theatrical spectacle rather than serious governance.

Trump himself has expressed pride in the redesign, telling reporters in July, “I picked it all myself. I’m very proud of it.” Barbara Res, former vice president at Trump Organization who previously oversaw construction projects, provided insight into Trump’s design philosophy, explaining that he “used the word ‘class’ a lot, and it was a high-class thing for him. It conveyed an illusion of taste and wealth, and that’s why he wanted to gild everything.”

White’s assessment differs sharply from Trump’s self-congratulatory stance. “Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?” the musician questioned. He suggested the room would be complete with “a gold plated trump bible” on the mantle “with a pair of trump shoes on either side”.