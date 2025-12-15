Jack White has unleashed a scathing attack on Donald Trump following the president’s deeply insensitive response to the tragic death of acclaimed director Rob Reiner.

The White Stripes frontman took to Instagram to condemn Trump’s behaviour after the president used Reiner’s passing as an opportunity for a political rant.

The controversy erupted when Trump posted on Truth Social about Reiner’s death, initially appearing to offer condolences before launching into a bizarre tirade. The president blamed Reiner’s death on what he termed “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, claiming the director suffered from “a mind crippling disease” caused by his “raging obsession” with Trump.

Jack White responded with characteristic directness, calling Trump a “disgusting, vile, egomaniac loser, child” in his Instagram post. The musician didn’t hold back, writing: “Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much. To use someone’s tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin.”

Reiner, known for directing classics including A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally, died alongside his wife Michele at their California home in what police are treating as apparent homicides. Their son Nick has been arrested in connection with the deaths, making Trump’s political commentary particularly tone-deaf given the family tragedy unfolding.

The 77-year-old director had been vocally critical of Trump throughout his career, using both his platform and his films to examine political corruption and governmental overreach. In a May interview with Rolling Stone, Reiner accused Trump of attempting to “turn this country into a full-blown autocracy,” predicting the president would fail due to his incompetence.

White concluded his post by shifting focus back to Reiner’s legacy, writing: “God bless you Rob Reiner and thank you for what you gave the world. I never even met you and I still stand by you.”