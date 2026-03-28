Jack White has once again taken aim at President Donald Trump, this time over the unprecedented decision to add his signature to all new U.S. currency.

In an Instagram post, White lambasted the move, which marks the first time a sitting president’s signature will appear on paper notes alongside the usual Treasury Secretary and Treasurer. “Oh how humble!” White sarcastically wrote.

He then suggested Trump should use his “small hands to sign into law that your oh so stern orange face appears on the front of the hundred dollar bill as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

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White pointed out the timing, with gas prices surging due to recent conflicts, which he lays at Trump’s feet.

“The TSA agents are selling plasma to pay rent while he takes the day off, cheats at golf, and bombs other countries for fun. Gas prices are surging as a worldwide crisis that HE caused rages in the Middle East,” White wrote.

He continued, pointing out that while Americans struggle, Trump has found time to sign his “bloated, cocky signature on all U.S. currency.”

White even floated the idea of a protest, asking, “Wouldn’t it be funny if someone started a campaign to black magic marker line out his name every time you receive a new banknote?” before adding, “I think that’s against the law to deface U.S. currency, so I would never suggest that becoming a nationwide campaign…..but is everyone allowed to break the law when they feel like it or just donnie?”

This isn’t the first time the Detroit rocker has sounded off on Trump. In 2025, White blasted the president’s redesign of the Oval Office, calling it a “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.” He’s also previously sold ‘Icky Trump’ t-shirts, a play on The White Stripes’ classic track ‘Icky Thump’.